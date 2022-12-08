CORDOVA, Ala. (WIAT) — A washed-away bridge in Cordova is blocking access to a family’s home. It’s the only way in and out and is becoming a big safety concern.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing did some research to find out what can be done to help this family.

Rough roads and potholes are not uncommon in parts of Walker County but for one family, a certain road issue has become a major concern.

“That isn’t safe over there. It just isn’t,” Tony Meserole said.

Tony Meserole and his family have lived off Barney Road in Cordova since the 1980s. When the bridge connecting his home to the other side of the road washed away, he knew something had to be done.

“I’ve got to put in work every day to go to the store,” Meserole said.

Every time the Meseroles leave their house to head to town, they’re met by a giant hole in what used to be their driveway. They have to walk across a makeshift bridge just to get in and out of their home.

It happened about nine months ago. Right now, no cars can get to the other side where their homes are. Tony’s father is 88 years old and, with the health complications he’s had over the years, Tony’s worried about his safety.

“The medics come down here once or twice a year, if not more, for him and as you see there’s just a footbridge that’s been built by my buddies. He’s 88, I don’t want to have to fish him out of the slew,” Meserole said.

Meserole said he’s tried to get help but has not got a clear answer.

“There’s usually not a conversation so. I’ve called the Army Corps of Engineers office maybe fifteen times, as many numbers as I can find,” Meserole said.

Carly Laing did some research and, just like Meserole, she was given the run around too.

District 3 County Commissioner Jim Borden sent her to the County Engineer Mike Short, who sent her to the Army Corps of Engineers.

The Army Corps of Engineers said via email the road is not their property but explained the county may need to submit a permit to their office before repairs are made. So, Carly reached back out to the county engineer.

Short would not go on camera but instead sent a statement saying county records show this portion of the road is not maintained by the county. Short also said he understood the permit process but did admit the county does not want to submit the permit because of the cost.

As for Meserole, he said he will keep pushing for safer access to his home.

“I just need folks to answer the real questions. Who is really responsible for it?” Meserole said.

Carly also reached out to Congressman Robert Aderholt’s office to see if there are any other solutions to help this family. They said that if the county wanted to take that section of the road into its inventory and needed a permit from the federal government to do so, they would be more than happy to assist them.

We will keep you updated if any new changes are made in the future.

