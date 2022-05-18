BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, the city of Birmingham’s lawsuit against Bluestone Coke was rescheduled for June 1.

According to Jefferson County Circuit Court Judge Elisabeth French, both parties involved in the suit are exploring a settlement. The trial was postponed to June 1 at 9 a.m., if a settlement isn’t agreed upon before then.

In 2021, Bluestone Coke came under fire first by the Jefferson County Department of Health after recording several air regulation violations at the plant, as well as attempting to deny Bluestone an operating permit. JCDH later filed both a civil suit and administrative action against the company.

Later that year, Bluestone announced it was pausing operations at the plant, with plans to bring the facility up to code.

In October, Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said the city would join the legal fight against Bluestone Coke.

In November, a CBS 42 Your Voice Your Station investigation found Bluestone Coke did not have an active business license in the city of Birmingham or Jefferson County.

Then, the following January, a follow-up CBS 42 investigation found both Alabama Power and the State Revenue Department filed lawsuits against Bluestone Coke for unpaid bills and taxes. Bluestone responded, saying the company had just paid the more than $200,000 it owed the state, and the company was working on a payment plan with Alabama Power to address the more than $2.7 million in unpaid bills.

