HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — For Homewood resident Adam Thrower, every time it rains, anxiety and worry take over. His home on East Linwood Drive has taken on significant amounts of stormwater during heavy rain events over the past couple years.

“I would estimate over the life of this we’ve spent many tens of thousands of dollars either cleaning up, replacing damage, putting in some improvements,” Thrower said.

Thrower bought his home back in 2015. He said 2020 was when he really started to see how badly his property floods during heavy rain events.

“We have stormwater going in directions it shouldn’t be,” he said.

Thrower’s been documenting the flooding and damages to his home over the past two years, with hopes the city of Homewood can help him resolve the stormwater problem. He believes the way the street has been paved, the city’s stormwater capacity issue and infrastructure problems are to blame for the large amount of stormwater entering his property when it rains.

“All the debris from the street gets washed into our property and clogs our drains and render them ineffective, then we really have some internal damage to the house,” Thrower explained.

Homewood is already dealing with a citywide stormwater problem. According to the city engineer, it’s also getting worse.

“In the past year, we’ve had 20 fewer rain days, but 24 more inches of stormwater compared to a typical year,” city engineer Cale Smith said. “So the result of that is more intense rainfall events and increased flooding.”

Smith explained the city is working on a Stormwater Master Plan, which will identify which areas need improvement. In addition, he said three capital improvement projects will be bid this summer.

Thrower, however, fears it’s not enough to save his property. The city already added a stormwater inlet near his home earlier this year, and he’s spent thousands of dollars in landscaping to protect his home from flood waters. While he said there’s been some improvement, so far nothing has worked.

His landscaper, Daniel McCurry with Father Nature Landscapes, said he’s had to rush over during storm events to help prevent water from damaging Thrower’s home.

“This is the worst storm water drainage problem I’ve seen at a residence,” McCurry said.

Thrower showed CBS 42 several documents he sent to Homewood city officials asking for help. He said he’s even offered to help pay for improvements to his street to mitigate flooding issues, but was denied.

“I’ve talked with numerous people at the city and still there’s no direction on how to solve these issues,” he said.

CBS 42 reached out to Mayor Patrick McClusky and Ward 4 City Councilors, but they did not comment on the issues with Thrower’s property.

If you live in Homewood and are dealing with flooding, you can use this website to tell city officials about your stormwater issues.