JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A street in the city of Brighton is causing major concerns about the road conditions for drivers.

A resident reached out to the CBS 42 Your Voice Your Station phone bank earlier this month and said a section of the road near her church is in such bad condition that it’s a safety hazard.

The orange cones may serve as a warning but nothing can quite prepare you for the impact of a car’s tires hitting the section of Main Street.

Paula Hines said the issue needs to be fixed as soon as possible.

“It’s a hump then there’s holes all in the road. It’s dangerous to our cars and that’s why I called,” Hines said.

Hines said she drives this particular section of road about six times a week on her way to work and Roosevelt Church of God. She’s not only concerned about herself and her co-workers but the parents and their children who have to pass over the mess daily.

“They have to drive through that way and then all of our members they drive that way at least twice a week. Then all of the community. They have the same problem,” Hines explained.

When we drove it with our CBS 42 news vehicle, we counted roughly nine potholes that have formed in the hump in the road that appeared to be under construction.

Hines said she first noticed the road issues before Christmas last year and assumed the potholes would have been repaired by now.

“Unfortunately it’s getting worse. I don’t know what they’re doing but I know they stopped traffic for 2 to 3 days then we thought it may have been fixed but no it’s not. It’s worse,” Hines said.

After calling several government offices, CBS 42 managed to track down who’s responsible for this road project: Jefferson County. Director of Public Information Helen Hays had some answers.

“Brighton is a small city with not a lot of resources. So we agreed to do this work for them,” Hays explained.

Hays said county crews started working on a failing culvert about a month before Christmas but said that having staff out for the holidays and other issues have led to delays.

“We had a number of weather events as everyone is well aware of, and we sent county crews to Autauga County to help with their tornado clean up there for a couple of weeks,” she said.

Hays said crews have successfully replaced the culvert but they haven’t been able to complete the work yet. She assured us the road is still stable and work will begin on Main Street as soon as possible.

Paula Hines hopes it happens sooner rather than later.

“We probably will have accidents if you don’t drive slowly over those bumps you can harm your car,” Hines said.

While Jefferson County is doing the work, Hays said the city of Brighton is paying for the project.

CBS 42 will be sure to follow up with the county as soon as the work is complete.