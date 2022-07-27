ODENVILLE, Al. (WIAT) — Out of the dozens of roads and potholes the CBS 42 Your Voice Your Station team has seen, Glendemere Street and Highlander Way may take the cake for worst roads.

Dozens of deep potholes plague the neighborhood, and parts of the roadway are reduced to rock and dirt.

Odenville resident Terri Martin contacted CBS 42 after she wasn’t getting answers on her own from the city about the washed away roads in her neighborhood.

“We have called Odenville City Hall I know probably for two years,” Martin said.

CBS 42 spoke with Odenville Mayor Rodney ‘Buck’ Christian, who explained the neighborhood has been on their radar

“Most recently, prior to this interview, our building inspector has reached out to several companies for quotes on paving,” Mayor Christian told CBS 42.

He explained once the contractor receives the quotes he expects it will take around two to three months to re-pave the roads, depending on what further drainage work needs to be done.