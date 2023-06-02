NORTHPORT, Ala. (WIAT) — Northport residents contacted CBS 42’s Your Voice Your Station regarding a bumpy, muddy dirt road that has been a public nuisance for decades.

Ruth Prewitt is 96 years old and has lived on Jones Road for nearly fifty years. She says it’s time city leaders did something to improve the road.

“You should see it when it rains. It’s bumpy and has holes and we have to be careful going through it because it’s real bad you know,” Prewitt said.

Her granddaughter Shelia O’Rourke also wants the road improved because she says the potholes have been causing damage to her grandmother’s vehicle.

“For her and her safety, I just think if they can make the roads less hazardous for her with the potholes and having to get her tires redone and having to get her car realigned,” O’Rourke said. “They just need to put a blacktop on Jones Road, It’s time to get this done.”

Northport Mayor John Hinton says in order to pave a dirt road, homeowners living on Jones Road must be annexed into the city limits.

“They can make a request, but we have a policy that’s like the law,” Hinton said. “We go by our policy and so they have to meet the policy requirements in order to be considered.”

Mayor Hinton also says there must be at least five homes on Jones Road and the road must be fifty feet wide in order to get paved.