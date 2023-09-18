BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A community landmark in North Pratt will soon be replaced following a neighborhood vote Monday.

The gazebo, located across from the Pratt City Public Library, was donated following the April 27, 2011, tornado.

According to the association, the wood was never properly treated after it was installed. The City of Birmingham never maintained it, even though our investigation revealed it sits on city-owned property.

In our previous report, a city spokesperson said there was no initial understanding the city had to maintain the structure, but the facilities department was in the process of making repairs. When we visited the gazebo on Monday, one of the railings was missing and the area around the gazebo had been cleaned up.

Following Monday’s vote, the city will demolish the gazebo and the neighborhood will invest $16,000 to buy a new one to replace it.

On Monday, the neighborhood association also voted to spend $2,000 to replace the community sign along Highway 78. It was damaged several years ago following an accident, according to the neighborhood association, and then never replaced. The new sign will be made of wood.