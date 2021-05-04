Neighbors in Birmingham’s Northland Avenue neighborhood dealing with trash issues

Watch the full story and other “Your Voice Your Station” updates tonight at 10 p.m. on CBS 42

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — People near Northland Avenue in Birmingham are fed up with blight they see in their neighborhood.

“It’s caused us to live like we’re animals, like we’re infected by rats and roaches and possum,” resident Larry Luckey said. “All this come to our neighborhood and it gets in our house.”

Luckey and his neighbors’ concerns came to light when CBS 42 investigated their complaints. On one particular day out in the neighborhood, a pile of trash was found sitting along the street, not far from where children play. Among the rubbish was a dead dog. Neighbors say the trash sat undisturbed for at least two weeks.

“Who’s going to help us,” Luckey said. “We need help.”

To help them, CBS 42 provided video of the trash pile to Mayor Randall Woodfin’s office. After giving the location, the public works department cleaned it up the next day. The city blamed the delay in part to not getting a report to its 311 call center.

“Citizens can continue to call 311 and get an actual log in number, so we can give them information, where we are in the process of investigating this property,” Woodfin said.

Breaking down the numbers

The city of Birmingham told us multiple departments have addressed various aspects of blight removal. The mayor’s office provided CBS 42 with a report on the city progress: