Justice delayed: Alabama’s court system bogged down with COVID jury trial backlog

Birmingham, Ala. (WIAT) — Latrice Parler is still waiting for her day in court to learn the fate of the man accused of reckless murder in the deaths of her daughters Jayla Parler and Niomi James. The girls were 13 and 11 years old when they were killed in a car crash on June 6, 2016.

Jayla Parler (left) and Niomi James (right) (Photo courtesy of Latrice Parler)

Former Astronaut James Halsell has been out of jail on bond since the night of the crash. His attorney’s contend he had an adverse reaction to sleeping medication. Telling CBS 42 in part in a statement from his Attorney James Sturdivant, “While Colonel Halsell deeply regrets the tragedy this incident created, he is innocent of the charge that is being brought against him by the Tuscaloosa County District Attorney’s Office.” Click here to read the full statement.

CBS 42 News reported on the number of times the case had been delayed back in November 2019. The case sat with no action on the court’s docket for two years in 2017. The closest the case has come to a jury trial was in June 2020 when the judge set a date for Sept. 14, 2020—the year that the COVID-19 pandemic caused unprecedented changes to all aspects of life. The courts were no exception.

In March, the Alabama Supreme Court issued a series of “COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Responses,” suspending in-person court proceedings in the state. In April, another order suspended all juror summons prior to July 1, 2020. And in May, jury trials were suspended until Sept. 14, 2020 , the same day James Halsell was supposed to appear for trial in a Tuscaloosa County courtroom. In this case, the pandemic thwarted justice.

James Halsell (center) walking to a court hearing in Tuscaloosa County alongside his attorney James Sturdivant (left) (CBS 42)

CBS 42 reached out to James Halsell’s attorney for comment on the delays in the jury trial but has yet to receive a response. That’s been frustrating for Latrice Parler, who is still waiting to learn when this case will go to trial.

“It’s been pushed back so many times now,” Paler lamented. “…how long are we going to be using COVID now as an excuse?”

According to the National Center for State Courts, restricting or ending jury trials is among five of the most common efforts to combat coronavirus and keep the wheels of justice churning. Tuscaloosa County District Attorney Hayes Webb said his office closed their February docket because 12 employees were in quarantine. Webb said court last took place in December.

“We had October, November, December,” Webb recalled. “The January docket was cancelled.”

But, other work, he said, is going on for his office.

“Cases are moving, just not going to trial,” he explained. “We’re still having dockets. There are still hearings. We are still meeting with victims. We’re still meeting with witnesses about cases—on a limited basis—but we are still meeting.”

Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr says his court has not seen any criminal jury trials since the pandemic closed the courts in 2020.

Jayla Parler (left) and Niomi James (right) dressed up for Halloween (Photo courtesy of Latrice Parler)

“We have tried our best in conjunction with criminal judges here to make sure that all the rest of the proceedings, whether it’s pre-trials or some kind of suppressions hearings, or some kind of plea bargain regarding settling cases,” Carr said. “These are things we are trying to do via Zoom.”

The decision to schedule trials is left to the presiding judges in each county. In consultation with the the Alabama Department of Public Health, the judges make decisions based on the community’s coronavirus situation.

The last order issued by the Alabama Supreme Court regarding the COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Response was on December 21, 2020. It extended orders pertaining to workers compensations cases and remote testimony until April 30, 2021. The Unified Judicial System of Alabama posted that it is “following recommended guidelines from public health officials and recommended preparedness guidance.”

Both of the district attorneys CBS 42 interviewed for this story said Jefferson and Tuscaloosa counties are facing a huge backlog of cases as a result of the pandemic.

“Our Presiding Judge French and Judge Streety, who is the presiding judge in the criminal division and the rest of the judges here, they are all working hard in conjunction with me, the clerk of the court…all of us are just trying to figure out this new normal, to figure out what is safe for us to do,” Carr said. “But at the same time, [we’re] trying to figure out how we can allow victims of crime to have their day in court [as well as] people who are accused of crime…”

For Latrice Parler, that’s paramount.

“As far as Mr. Halsell goes, I’m sure that he knows this isn’t something easy for me or my family, and we would really like to speed things up,” Parler said. “I know we aren’t the only ones going through something terrible at this time, but this is still a burden on top of other burdens for us. And if there was just anyway for us to speed this up, we would appreciate it, because we can’t get to the next level of our lives with this anticipation.”

The Tuscaloosa district attorney told CBS 42 he could not comment on any specific case but said, “I think it’s unfortunate that we have the delay and the backlog we have, absent a pandemic. I don’t think cases—whether from the victim or defendant perspective—should linger four years or whatever. I’m glad to be able to speak on behalf of the office. I’m glad that you have this interest in the criminal justice system. I think it’s important that people recognize what it is we are doing, not only in the court house, but…out in the community.”

Alabama has no statewide order prohibiting jury trials, according to the National Center for State Courts (NCSC). Currently, NCSC is examining the effectiveness of virtual hearings on child welfare courts . The Annie E. Casey Foundation and Casey Family Programs funded the study.

Delays in Central Alabama and how House Bill 109 might help:

As CBS 42 Anchor Sherri Jackson’s full story explains, hundreds of court cases across Alabama have been put on hold. Using technology like Zoom conferencing, court systems across the state have been able to address 92,000 cases since last March – while jury trials were largely put on hold. State judiciary leaders have also been working on a bill to allow retired judges to help with the backlog.

Specific to Central Alabama, Chief Justice Tom Parket, there are approximately 1,900 criminal jury trials and 600 civil jury trials pending in the Central Alabama area. That includes counties as southwest as Hale and as northeast as Cherokee.

Two Alabama judges were appointed to assist with the state’s backlog: Chief Justice Tom Parker and Judge Langford Floyd of Baldwin County. They’ve introduced a bill allowing retired judges to come back to work.

“It’s called the interim judges bill,” Chief Justice Park said, explaining the bill which passed 101-0 in the state House of Representatives. “To bring back retired judges, allow them to retain their retirement pay and get paid the quarter of the salary of a circuit judge in order to be able to handle this backlog.

Chief Justice Parker said passing the bill is especially important because Alabama is down about 21 judges. He also explained Alabama was on top of transitioning to virtual hearings from the beginning of the pandemic.

“We were the first system in the nation to install Zoom on the laptops and desktops of the judges,” Chief Justice Parker said. “That has been a way to keep the courts running.”

CBS 42 spoke with County officials from Cherokee, Etowah, Walker, Chilton counties – the counties we received a response from. Each of those counties are utilizing Zoom conferencing to continue operating.

Etowah County – CBS 42 spoke with Etowah County Presiding Circuit Judge, William Ogletree and Circuit Judge, George Day. Both judges say their courts transitioned to holding many hearings via Zoom conference calls for qualified cases since the height of the pandemic.

According to Judge Ogletree, the county will begin holding criminal trials for domestic, juvenile, traffic for both the district and circuit levels on February 22.

Then, they’ll begin addressing “constitutionally mandated” aspects of the justice system, like addressing criminal cases, discoveries and pleas with speedy trials.

Etowah County Courts plan to resume civil trials in mid-March.

Both Judges Ogletree and Day give massive praise to state leaders and those appointed, Alabama Chief Justice Tom Parker and Judge Lankford Floyd of Baldwin County, to help bring the Alabama court system up to speed.

Walker County – According to county clerk Susan Odom, Walker County Court had originally been overwhelmed with cases that would need to be pushed back while the pandemic surged. Odom said the judges had adopted and adapted to using Zoom conference calls to hold hearings. She said, thanks to Zoom and the judges’ willingness to adapt to the new processes, the county is caught up with traffic hearings.

Jury trials have been put on hold in the meantime to follow CDC social distancing guidelines. Since the pandemic, there has only been one jury trial held – which took place at Jasper Civic Center

Cherokee County – According to Judge Jeremy Taylor of Cherokee County, there were very few, if any, cases delayed specifically due to the pandemic.

Resources