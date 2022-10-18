CBS 42 is “Your Voice, Your Station,” where viewers call in with concerns about what’s going on in their neighborhoods, and the CBS42 news team works to find answers.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Yvonne Ball called in feeling frustrated about an overgrown property next to her home. She said the unmaintained lot is covered in weeds, tall grass, and trash, and it’s become a den for pests.

For years, she’s asked the city of Birmingham for help, but it was always a matter of who owns the land and whose jurisdiction it was. However, an investigation by CBS 42 got Ball the answer she was looking for.

“It’s ridiculous for somebody to live like this,” Ball said about the lot next to her home on 17th Place Southwest.

Ball, 70, has lived in her home since 1984, but in the last few years, she said the growth on the vacant lot has gotten out of control.

“It’s upsetting — when you walk out your door, and you got to see all of this out here,” she said.

To her, it’s not just an eye sore but a safety concern. Strangers stop by to dump trash, and now the land is a shelter for some unwanted guests, including snakes and rats.

“The rats are just about as big as jack rabbits. They are some big rats,” Ball said.

She added that these rats have torn holes in her house and her furniture. They also keep her up at night. She’s had to pay for pest control and weed whacking out of her own pocket, and she’s tried calling 311 without any luck.

“I had been calling 311, this year makes four years, to get somebody to come out here and cut this lot, but I haven’t got any response yet,” Ball said.

That was until now. On Monday, the city responded.

“The property was approved [by the city council] for grass cutting in September. It is on the list and should be cut sometime this week,” said Rick Journey, the director of communications for the City of Birmingham.

Journey said the city has a record of Ball’s case number, and contractors are now set to clear out the lot and clean it up. In addition, Journey also pointed out that this lot is private property, belonging to a former and now condemned business, but since the property has been causing so many problems, the city can officially step in.

“Private property owners are responsible for maintaining their own properties. In those cases where private property owners don’t maintain their own properties and create problems for neighbors or others in the neighborhood, we encourage folks to call 311 … Report those properties to the city. The city will investigate those properties and will take appropriate action,” he said.

That’s exactly what Ball has been doing — and asking for — for years.

“[I just want to] sit on my back porch and enjoy the scenery, instead of looking at this wilderness back here,” Ball said.

Journey said if you find yourself in a similar situation dealing with an unmaintained lot in your community, call 311 and hold on to your case number.

Catch the full story at 10 p.m. on CBS 42.