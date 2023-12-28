BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — From environmental concerns to safety stories, CBS 42’s Your Voice Your Station investigative team was busy working to get answers to problems for viewers in 2023.

We started with a trip to the Tallaseehatchee Creek after this massive debris buildup underneath a set of railroad tracks in Childersburg. April McGee called us for help again one year later because her boat launch would flood as the pile returned.

“It’s gotten piled up to where we can’t manage it,” McGee said.

This debris was getting caught underneath a railroad bridge owned by RJ Corman Railroad Group.

This time we got the Federal Railroad Administration involved. It gave the RJ Corman Railroad Group a citation because it owns the tracks and failed to maintain proper drainage.

“Thank you for the hard work you’ve done to help us get this cleaned up,” McGee said.

In Collegeville, Mary El Amin called the CBS 42 hotline because her neighbor’s yard hadn’t been cut in over two years, and it was nearly six feet tall.

Carly Laing is 5’7″ and this is how tall the grass was in Collegeville.

“I’ve been overrun with mice—stand in the yard and see the mice run toward the house,” El Amin said.

Mice and safety were both concerns of hers. Just days after CBS 42’s Carly Laing called the city of Birmingham, the lot was cut.

“It doesn’t look great but at least it isn’t six feet tall anymore,” El Amin said.

Another overwhelming problem in Wenonah – the weeds were up to the stop signs creating a safety hazard. Ben Hoover helped Janie Ward after she said Wenonah was not what it once was.

“We are like forgotten people,” Ward said.

Weeds in Wenonah get as tall as a stop sign.

Birmingham’s Department of Public Works told him it was aware of the problem and had plans to fix any areas in the right-of-way, and sure enough, they did.

North Avondale Neighborhood Association President Constance Mosely and her family contacted our hotline worried that nothing was being done with Whatley Elementary School, which has sat vacant since 2015.

“Those are memories that my family and I have of Whatley School,” Mosely said.

Whatley Elementary School served the community for 51 years before closing in 2015.

Reporter David Lamb learned something is already in the works as Artis Murphy and Nate Lewis bought the building earlier this year with plans to one day return it to its educational roots.

“This is the future to produce the best student possible,” Murphy said.

Meanwhile, Thelma Wilson waited over a year for a headstone from George Washington Carver Memorial Gardens for her mother’s gravesite.

“I get very depressed when I come over here and it’s not completed, and it still bothers me today,” Wilson said.

Better Business Bureau President Carl Bates contacted Laing after her original story saying the cemetery has an “F” rating, warning customers like Wilson to beware of doing business here.

“You can always go to BBB.org and check the vendor out before you sign the contract, before you make the buying decision,” Bates said.

Finally, Bobby Pierson brought a safety concern to our attention. Legion Field does not have handrails on the stairs, and the Americans with Disabilities Act says they’re needed.

“The problem that’s going on at these stadiums is not just a problem for handicapped individuals,” Pierson said.

Legion Field is missing handrails the Americans With Disabilities Act calls for.

We’ve since learned both Bryant-Denny and Jordan-Hare stadiums do not have handrails where they’re all needed. Southeast ADA Center Project Director Barry Whaley said sooner or later, fans will need that handrail to hold on to.

“Any interior or exterior stairs that are a means of egress have to be accessible and have to have handrails,” Whaley said.

Pierson has made it his mission to make sure Alabama stadiums get the handrails they need.

“Every chance I get,” Pierson said.

Going into 2024, our work is far from finished and we will need your help.

If you have a concern in your community that you’d like us to investigate, send an email to yourvoice@cbs42.com or call 205-488-4128.