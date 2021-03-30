How does Birmingham remove blighted homes? It’s a lengthy process

This is a CBS 42 Your Voice Your Station report.

This is a companion piece to CBS 42’s original “Your Voice Your Station” report on blighted properties in Birmingham’s West End Manor neighborhood.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — In recent years, the City of Birmingham has invested time and money to remove blight and continue developing growing parts of the city.

City officials told CBS 42 they understand there are still many neighborhoods impacted by blight. They say they are working to address the problem, but the process for doing so can take some time.

According District 7 City Councilor Wardine Alexander, more than 150 homes in her district were condemned this past year alone. She told CBS 42 the “entire city is overwhelmed.” She hopes to secure more funding for removing blighted properties and maintain empty lots in District 7.

Alexander wants to see the process of condemning and tearing down abandoned homes happen more quickly and hopes new legislation can help make that happen.

In the meantime, there are 15 official steps that must be taken before the city demolishes an abandoned home, according to documents on the city’s website. It includes inspections, research to find the title owner, a 30-day notice, a formal condemnation, a 15-day courtesy, asbestos removal, and more.

See the city’s full condemnation steps here.