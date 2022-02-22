This is a Your Voice Your Station Special Report.

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in Cleburne County fighting herbicide spraying thought the State Department of Agriculture and Industries’ investigation into IVM Solutions would be the nail in the coffin.

It turns out that investigation, which found IVM Solutions violated Alabama Code, wouldn’t change the majority of Cleburne County Commissioners minds when it comes to spraying.

“To let that company continue spraying when I videoed them spraying waterway after waterway after waterway, that’s ridiculous to me,” said JSU Adjunct Biology Professor and former licensed pesticide applicator Melanie Spaulding.

Spaulding captured those videos over the summer and shared them with CBS 42 and the Alabama Dept. of Agriculture. The videos show trucks spraying herbicides close to waterways, people and mailboxes.

CBS 42 launched an investigation, and so did the department. According to a state order signed by the Dept. of Agriculture Commissioner, IVM was given a $500 fine and put on a one-year probation for using herbicide MSMA Target 6 Plus “in a manner inconsistent with its labeling.”

According to Spaulding, spraying pesticides near waterways can not only damage the local environment, but it puts people’s health at risk.

The MSMA Target 6 Plus label states the chemical contains a form of arsenic, and warns not to spray near water or anywhere people can come into contact with the herbicide.

For county resident John Kent, however, the damage has already been done.

“I broke out in a rash, like within 10 minutes and very painful, itching,” he told CBS 42. “I didn’t know anything had been sprayed until two or three days later.”

Kent said not only was he not notified about when the spraying would take place, he requested his property not be sprayed at all.

“I had all them no spray signs out, and it got sprayed,” Kent explained. “I noticed my fruit trees were dying, the grass across the street was dying.”

District One County Commissioner Laura Cobb told CBS 42 the commission voted to renew IVM’s contract for mowing and spraying for this year, despite the violation.

“We weren’t aware,” she said. “I wasn’t and I don’t think the other commissioners were aware that they were fined.”

Cobb explained IVM was the only company to submit a bid, and they will handle mowing weeds and grasses as well. After the violation, Cobb stated she does not trust IVM to spray in a safe manner.

“They made too many mistakes before,” she said.

Cobb was the only county commissioner who would do an interview with us. She is also the only commissioner openly opposed to herbicide spraying in the county.

“I’ve voiced my opinion that I don’t want spraying at all, but I have to fight for my district,” Cobb told CBS 42.

She is now waiting on another vote that wouldn’t allow any spraying in District One. She explained that is what the people who live there have expressed they want.

Throughout the rest of the county, Cobb said spraying will likely continue this spring.

CBS 42 reached out to IVM Solutions for comment, but did not hear back from the company before deadline.