Have a problem in your community? Let CBS 42 investigate for you

Your Voice Your Station

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(cbs42.com)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — This past year, CBS 42 has been answering Central Alabama’s calls on issues ranging from potholes, to crime and health concerns.

We’ve been able to help our viewers get answers and hold officials accountable.

This year we want to reach even more of you. Email us at YourVoice@cbs42.com for a chance to have your community problem investigated by our team.

CBS 42 will host a Your Voice Your Station 30 minute special coming up on Tuesday, January 25 at 6:30 p.m. We will be taking a deep dive on the issues that matter to you.

Our team investigates dangerous roads, blighted neighborhoods, environmental concerns, property damages, crime and more.

Contact us at YourVoice@cbs42.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES