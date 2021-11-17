Grants Mill Road re-surfacing project delayed

This is a Your Voice Your Station Special Report

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — When CBS 42 first started asking questions about potholes and dangerous conditions on Grants Mill Road, officials with Jefferson County and the City of Birmingham said a project to resurface the road was slated to begin at the end of summer or early fall.

We’re now more than halfway into November and the construction still hasn’t started. Birmingham District Two City Councilor Hunter Williams said the project has grown beyond re-surfacing the pavement.

“The engineering took a little bit longer than we anticipated,” said Williams. “We are still on track to get the project done, however, the project has increased dramatically than what it was when you and I originally spoke.”

Williams explained more work is needed to fix drainage issues and shoulder support.

On Tuesday, the Birmingham City Council voted to move the funds for the re-surfacing of Grants Mill.