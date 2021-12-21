Fountain Heights resident seeks answers from city over tree damage

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fountain Heights man whose home was damaged by a fallen tree has said the City of Birmingham need to do more to help repair damages.

Donald Tubbs told CBS 42 that after he realized the tree that damaged his home is on the city’s right of way, he reached out to Birmingham officials for help. That help did not come.

Eventually, Tubbs reached out to CBS 42 to help find answers.

Rick Journey, communication director for Mayor Randall Woodfin, responded to CBS 42’s requests for comment on the case.

“An initial review does not appear the tree was on city right of way,” Journey said. “At this time, no claim has been filed concerning the referenced property. If Mr. Tubbs wants to pursue compensation, he would need to do that.”

Tubbs said no city officials had outlined this process to him before CBS 42 began looking into the situation.

He said he’s disappointed in the city’s handling of his complaint.

“I feel that they have been very irresponsible,” Tubbs said.

The form to file for compensation for the city is available online here.