DOLOMITE, Ala. (WIAT) — Neighbors in Dolomite said their road is sinking in, causing some safety concerns. They told CBS 42 they took those concerns to the city but nothing has been done to fix the problem.

West Smithfield Lane in Dolomite is in a quiet neighborhood with friendly neighbors. But, there’s a big problem that’s disrupting this quaint street, a sinking road that stretches up the street.

Neighbors say the road started sinking in 2019. It’s been three years and, after several conversations with the city, no work has been done and they say the road is only getting worse.

“We have grandkids, kids, we’re out there and right now we’re using one side of the street to travel,” Victoria Fisher Pippen said.

Pippen has lived in the area for over 40 years.

“We’ve had trucks come out, take a look. We’ve had people come out and take pictures but nothing has been done. We’ve voiced our complaints about it but nothing has been done. And you know the only thing we want is safety first,” Pippen said.

She says over the last three years, the road has become a major safety concern.

“We’ve had three accidents out here that could have been catastrophic but nothing’s been down about it to no avail. So we decided to just call the news,” Pippen said.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing took their concerns to the city directly, speaking with the communications director for the Birmingham mayor’s office Rick Journey.

“Yes, the city is very aware of it. I have talked with a variety of departments, capital projects as well as the department of transportation. It is on the list for paving. That’s the good news, that’s the information the residents want to know,” Rick Journey said.

Journey said it’s taking a long time to fix because they have to make sure there aren’t hidden issues first.

“There are a couple of issues to resolve beforehand. Because it’s sinking that suggests that there may be another challenge underneath the road. So instead of the city moving in immediately and paving only at this point, what the city is doing is taking a look at the storm drainage system underneath to determine if there is a reason for the current sinking,” Journey said.

Journey said if the road is cleared, the project could be complete before the end of the year.

Journey said if you need to report an issue with the roadway, you can call 311 and file a complaint.

