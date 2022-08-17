BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As overdose deaths continue to reach record numbers in Jefferson County, the county coroner blames the deadly opioid fentanyl and a newer addition to street drugs: xylazine.

“The concern is that we’re finding that xylazine is also on board a lot of times, which is resistant to Narcan,” said Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone, is a prescription medicine designed to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

According to the coroner’s office, 211 people have died from opioid overdoses in the county so far in 2022. The majority of those involved fentanyl, and yearly deaths involving the drug have been on the rise since 2014.

Yates told CBS 42 that he is seeing another trend when it comes to who is being impacted by drug overdoses. In previous years, mainly white men in their 40s were overdosing on opioids. Now, Yates explained they are seeing a sharp rise in Black men and women dying from overdoses.

Yates believes the demographic is shifting as fentanyl is being found in almost every street drug. Overdose deaths where cocaine is found in the system are also rising.

“The fentanyl is what’s driving the death but we’re also picking up the cocaine when we do our toxicology,” he explained.

