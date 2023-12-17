BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Over the past six months, CBS 42’s Your Voice Your Station has done several investigations exposing Alabama stadiums for not meeting standards required by the Americans with Disabilities Act. This puts visitors at risk for injury because they lack handrails.

Allen Iron Works specializes in designing and installing handrails, gates and fences for residential and commercial use in Birmingham. Managing Member Jackson Langston said they check for ADA compliance on the front end, but ultimately a building inspector signs off on a project.

“They get that final write-off so after we’re done, they come through and inspect everything and that’s the last inspection,” Langston said.

But then he said that’s it – which is why you might see handrails lacking at Legion Field, Jordan-Hare and Bryant Denny Stadiums in our previous reports.

“If they do any kind of upgrade on the property especially anything to do with the handrails, all of the handrails will have to be updated to meet current code compliance during that upgrade which is typically where people fall out of code,” Langston said. “It’s something the building inspector may or may not be aware of – they may not see; they may not notice which is what I think is what happened.”

Langston said handrails need to be 36 inches tall or about waist high and have bars in the middle that are closer than four inches, so kids don’t get stuck in them. But at a stadium, handrails don’t need the perpendicular bars and can have breaks in sections to allow for crossover like Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky.

“All those codes are set up to protect people from being hurt,” Langston said. “They’re also there to protect the businesses from litigation.”

Even if a building inspector doesn’t go back when upgrades or renovations are made, Langston said insurance companies may be able to do that to ensure ADA compliance.