CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — As traffic grows on Highway 280, many people know the struggle of trying to cross several lanes to make a left turn.

It’s why officials in Childersburg, like City Councilman Tommy Ivey, want a traffic light put in by the AH Watwood Elementary School. The school is located on Limbaugh Ave. right off Highway 280.

“It makes me nervous to see these buses go through here because somebody one day could plow through here and hit one of those buses and I’m afraid they’ll kill a lot of kids,” Ivey explained.

Ivey contacted CBS 42 for help after the city’s own efforts to get a traffic light were denied.

“We petitioned the state about putting in a red light,” he said. “And they tell us we don’t meet the metrics and we don’t meet the standard.”

Childersburg Chief of Police, Richard McClelland, told CBS 42 it’s dangerous for school buses to be turning left onto the intersection of 280 and Limbaugh Ave. He even sends out officers to the area when the school buses arrive and leave for the day to protect the children.

“Traffic moves fast out there,” he explained. “There’s double the traffic there used to be. And we just don’t have the lighting on the stop to protect the kids on school buses.”

The Alabama Department of Transportation is the state agency that decides where traffics lights are installed along state roads.

“The traffic that comes out of that location is very minimal,” said ALDOT East Central Region Engineer DeJarvis Leonard. “We don’t see the need, especially since we’re already investing funds to make the intersection even safer.”

Leonard explained ALDOT signed off on a project that would add lanes to both the east and westbound sides of 280, making it easier and safer to turn onto Limbaugh Ave.

A spokesperson for ALDOT said it’s part of a larger project that is starting in a couple of weeks, but they don’t know an exact time frame yet for when the section near Limbaugh road will begin.

