JEFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Carver Cemetery has a history of trouble.

From its own financial woes to lawsuits from the families of those buried on its grounds. New ownership a few years back was expected to change all of that, but CBS 42 reporter David Lamb tells us disturbing accusations have arisen once again.

The current ownership group brought the cemetery ought of bankruptcy court. At the time, there was hope that finally the cemetery would be a peaceful place for a final resting place. Instead, it continues to be a major headache for heartbroken families.

