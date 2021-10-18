Bush Hills man battling city hall over flooding frustrations from storm drain

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT) — Local resident Clinton Jones turned to CBS 42 News for answers about long-time flooding issues at his home in Birmingham’s Bush Hills neighborhood. Jones says practically every time it rains, a clogged up storm drain on his property sends rushing floodwaters into his yard, practically turning it into a river.

According to Jones, his battle with city hall to get the flooding issues resolved has last seven years. He’s fed up and tired of his flooding frustrations being ignored. During our Your Voice Your Station investigation, CBS 42 reached out to Mayor Randall Woodfin. The next day, a public works crew responded to clear the clogged storm drain, and the Birmingham city claims administrator, Nathaniel Bagley, who denied the Jones’ claim against the city in 2020, showed up. Jones met them with an earful. “You have had seven years of me complaining to deal with that ditch. Focus on my home that y’all try to dodge,” Jones insisted.

Jones told us the damage to his property sustained from rushing flood waters is taking a toll.

“This hurts my heart, I really want to cry, man.”

The pain is not just emotional, either.

“Man, at least $25,000 right now,” Jones said of his financial damages. The mayor’s director of communications, Rick Journey, says the Jones claim has been investigated, denied and closed. He said the city’s position is not to comment on the case because of the likelihood of pending litigation.

Jones has hired an attorney and is considering legal action. Steve Cole told CBS 42, “The city of Birmingham has failed through the years to take responsibility to correct the issue at the Jones home.”

Journey has said that the city does provide standard and routine maintenance to the location as needed and will continue to do so.

Below is more information from the City of Birmingham Watershed on stormwater responsibility, stormwater fees, cleaning activity and more.