Bluestone Coke court hearing postponed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to the Jefferson County Department of Health and court documents, the Bluestone Coke hearing set for tomorrow, Dec. 8, has been postponed.

Bluestone Coke and Jefferson County Board of Health requested a joint motion to continue the trial on Nov. 23 and a hearing officer granted that request on Nov. 29. The court documents say there will now be a status update conference or Zoom call on June 8th, 2022 at 10 a.m.

According to JCDH Bluestone is still not operating.

That Dec. 8 hearing was going to address the Jefferson County Department of Health’s permit denial.

According to court documents, the health department recorded numerous air regulation violations at Bluestone’s plant in Birmingham leading up to that permit denial.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.