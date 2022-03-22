BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Cracked and crumbling sidewalks are a common sight throughout the City of Birmingham.

It’s why Birmingham resident Joann Latham has been calling 311 for more than a year to report a dangerous sidewalk in front of her home on 1st Avenue South.

“I haven’t heard anything from anybody,” Latham told CBS 42. “If someone parks their car and get out of here, they may accidentally trip over these broken cracked sidewalks.”

She said she’s called 311, spoke with someone from District 5 City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn’s office and even brought up the sidewalk in person with Mayor Randall Woodfin.

“We cut the grass, try to maintain everything our house but then you come outside, and you’ve got cracked sidewalks and I thought I was doing the right thing by calling 311 and bringing it to their attention,” Latham explained.

Birmingham District 5 City Councilor Darrell O’Quinn said sidewalk renovations are needed across the entire city.

“The City of Birmingham invested in doing a Sidewalks Master Plan so every inch of sidewalk throughout the city has been surveyed and walked,” O’Quinn told CBS 42.

Right now, he said they’re waiting on the funding, and it could take some time.

“It’s going to take us unfortunately many years to get us where we need to be,” he explained.

We checked the city’s Sidewalk Master Plan, and the area where Latham is concerned about on 1st Avenue South is highlighted on the sidewalk map in red, meaning the city has deemed it as an area that needs repair. It’s also highlighted in pink, labeling it as a “short-term priority.”

You can report problems like dangerous sidewalks through the City of Birmingham’s 311 portal. O’Quinn said the system is currently undergoing a major overhaul. He told CBS 42 the upgrades will help better keep track of the reports and connect the callers with the people who can best help them.