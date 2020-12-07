Birmingham murder rate up 15.7% from 2019, other violent crimes down significantly

This is a CBS 42 Your Voice Your Station report

Watch Art Franklin‘s Your Voice Your Station report in the CBS 42 News at 10 p.m. In the story below, we dive deeper into the numbers.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — According to Birmingham Police Department data, murders in the city are up significantly, year over year.

“We can show that crime is down overall,” Chief Patrick Smith of the Birmingham Police Department said. “But there’s one number that sticks out, and that’s our homicide number.”

Data released Nov. 30 shows the murder rate in Birmingham is up by 15.7% from 2019.

“The community has to be willing to step up and say this is not acceptable in our community,” Chief Smith said.

The data shows other violent crimes in Birmingham are down year over year.

Crime Type YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Percent Change (%) Homicide 96 83 +15.7 Rape 79 149 -47 Robbery 441 717 -38.5 Aggravated Assaults 2,273 2,692 -15.6 Total Violent Crimes 2,889 3,641 -20.7 Based on data from Birmingham Police Department released Nov. 30, 2020

Birmingham Police’s jurisdiction is divided into four precincts: North, South, East, and West.

The North Precinct

The North Precinct patrols North Birmingham. In total, violent crimes in the North Precinct were down by 19.3%. As with the city, homicides were the only type of violent crime to increase in the precinct.

Crime Type YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Percent Change (%) Homicide 15 13 +15.4 Rape 8 30 -73.3 Robbery 70 122 -42.6 Aggravated Assaults 380 421 -9.7 Total Violent Crimes 473 586 -19.3 Based on data from Birmingham Police Department on Nov. 30, 2020

2. The South Precinct

The South Precinct patrols the areas around Five Points South, including the southern part of the UAB campus. Homicides in this precinct were up by seven.

Crime Type YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Percent Chance (%) Homicide 19 12 58.3 Rape 24 30 -20 Robbery 99 174 -43.1 Aggravated Assaults 406 460 -11.7 Total Violent Crimes 548 676 -18.9 Based on data from Birmingham Police Department on Nov. 30, 2020

3. The East Precinct

The East Precinct patrols the areas around Woodcrest, Roebuck and Huffman neighborhoods. This is the only precinct in which homicides decreased.

Crime Type YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Percent Change (%) Homicide 25 27 -7.4 Rape 22 42 -47.6 Robbery 132 195 -32.3 Aggravated Assaults 655 757 -13.5 Total Violent Crimes 834 1,012 -18.3 Based on data from Birmingham Police Department on Nov. 30, 2020

4. The West Precinct

The West Precinct patrols the areas around Ensley, Highlands, Central Park, and West End.

Crime Type YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Percent Change (%) Homicide 37 30 23.3 Rape 25 46 -45.7 Robbery 140 211 -33.6 Aggravated Assaults 832 1,021 -18.5 Total Violent Crimes 1,034 1,308 -20.7 Based on data from Birmingham Police Department on Nov. 30, 2020

Chief Smith says citizens can help the police address the increase in homicides by becoming more involved in the community.

He suggests residents “work with their area captain, work with their officers in the field…attend the community meetings, [and] become involved in the police department.”

“We need them. We need what they see,” Chief Smith said.