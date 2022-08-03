BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Bibb County residents contacted CBS 42 with concerns about a busy intersection they say is dangerous and want something done to make it safer.

86-year-old Bobby Whatley wants a traffic light installed at the intersection of Highway 11 and Bibbville Road in Woodstock. The intersection is located near the new Mercedes Battery plant, and Whatley is a security guard for Mercedes Benz.

“If somebody doesn’t put up a caution light or red light there and you have hundreds of tractor trailers going up and down that road every single day and night, somebody else is going to get killed,” Whatley said. “It’s a very dangerous place.”

Whatley says a fellow Mercedes security guard was killed in a car accident near the busy Bibbville Road intersection a few months ago. Vance Deputy Fire Chief Steve Brecht tells CBS 42 there have been ten or more car accidents in that area of Bibbville Road in the past two years, and two have been fatal.

“It’s very sad and it’s all avoidable and doesn’t need to happen and so if you just take your time we wouldn’t have this issue,” Brecht said. “You just have to be patient at these intersections. I can’t emphasize that enough, just take your time and let these cars go by you.”

CBS 42 took these concerns to the Alabama Department of Transportation. ALDOT said the state is planning to widen Highway 11 into a four-lane in the future and to install a traffic light at Bibbville Road.

Officials do not know when the upgrades will happen.