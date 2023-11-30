BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — After CBS 42’s Your Voice Your Station story aired earlier this month about issues at the George Washington Carver Memorial Gardens, the Better Business Bureau reached out to us.

CBS 42’s Carly Laing spoke with the organization about their interactions with the owners and what can be done to help families get answers.

According to the Better Business Bureau’s website, the George Washington Carver Memorial Gardens has an “F” rating. Many of the complaints are similar, which BBB President Carl Bates says a red flag for potential customers.

“You can always go to BBB.org and check the vendor out before you sign the contract, before you make the buying decision,” Bates said. “They would have seen he has an F rating because he hasn’t responded to previous complaints for the same exact thing.”

These are issues that families have been dealing with for years. Bates said they’ve tried to reach out to the cemetery several times and have yet to receive a response.

“Over the last few years we’ve had several complaints, eight exactly since Mr. McMillian took it over, and none of those have been responded to or resolved as far as we can tell here at the Better Business Bureau,” Bates said.

A few weeks ago CBS 42 talked with Thelma Wilson. Her mother is buried at the cemetery. It had been over a year since her mother’s death when Wilson reached out to us.

“All I want is to get my money’s worth, what I paid for, and get it solved,” Wilson said.

In our report, the owner of the cemetery, Cedric McMillian confirmed that the headstone is in his possession. He even sent CBS 42 a picture of it, but Wilson said he never contacted her about it.

CBS 42 called Wilson this week to check the status of the situation. She did confirm that the headstone has finally been laid. She’s happy the situation has finally been resolved but is still displeased with the overall experience.

“We have no power to shut anybody down. We will try to reach out to Mr. McMillian multiple times, in multiple different ways to try to get his response so we can post it on our site,” Bates said.

Bates said there are a few things Wilson and other families having similar issues can do.

“We can take her complaint and host an arbitration between her or her and family and Mr. McMillian, the cemetery owner, with an arbitrator who can look at what her facts are and what’s happened and help determine that, possibly push it along. We’re more than happy to do that,” Bates said. “If then she were to win and the owner of the cemetery did not fulfill his obligation from that, then she can take that to court. Then it becomes a judgement and a lien and legal proceedings going forward.”

Wilson said she is working with the BBB to file a complaint.

When it comes to buying memorials and gravesites, Bates said to always read the fine print so you know what you are buying and who is responsible for completing that work and upkeep of the cemetery. He also recommends checking the BBB’s website before signing any contracts or binding documents with a business company.

CBS 42 reached out to Cedric McMillian for further comment but did not receive a response by this article’s publication.