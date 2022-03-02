BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Department of Transportation says it will clean and monitor trash issues on Highway 119, after CBS 42 made the agency aware of residents’ concerns.

“We will be monitoring that area to see what’s going on,” said ALDOT East Central Region Engineer DeJarvis Leonard. “We will work very diligently to address the issue at this time.”

CBS 42 called ALDOT, after several neighbors in Birmingham who live off of Highway 119 reported trash being dumped on the side of the roadway.

“You get near Foster Road and you’ll see the garbage piled up and it is definitely an eyesore,” said Prince Clayton Jr. He lives off 119, near Grants Mill Road. “We’ve put on orange vests and gone out and picked some up but we can’t even come close to remedying the situation.”

Residents are also looking to local officials for help preventing the littering and illegal dumping.

“We’re not just going to idly sit by and watch it degrade,” said Birmingham neighbor, Willie Wells Jr. “You’ve gotta come out of your office and come see and hear what we are saying about it.”

Birmingham District Two City Councilor Hunter Williams explained it’s a widespread problem that’s hard to tackle.

“Litter is something we struggle with throughout the entire state of Alabama especially in these areas where we have city limits, jurisdictions, county jurisdictions and we have a state road like Highway 119 where ALDOT is responsible for that entire stretch of road,” he told CBS 42. “The City of Birmingham only has so many people. We have to rely on our residents and those who use our roadways not to litter them.”

If you live in the City of Birmingham, Williams said you can drop trash off for free at the city landfills.

The city also uses cameras to be able to fine people for illegal dumping. While the locations of those cameras are not disclosed, Williams said they could be used along 119 in the future.

According to Leonard, ALDOT plans to clean the trash on Highway 119 and install no littering signs in the near future.