The World Meteorological Organization has verified two new world record lightning events, both of which took place in 2020.

Longest Duration Flash

The world record for longest duration lightning flash was set in Argentina and Uruguay, near the border between those two countries, by a lightning flash on June 18, 2020. The single lightning flash lasted an astonishing 17.10 seconds, beating the previous record by about 0.37 seconds. The previous record flash came from the same region of northern Argentina in March of 2019,

Longest Distance

The world record for longest distance megaflash also was set in 2020. A “megaflash” is a horizontal lightning strike that travels at least 62 miles. This record cloud-to-cloud bolt extended 447.2 miles (±5 miles) from Coastal Texas to South Mississippi. The distance this lightning strike traveled is equivalent to the distance between New York City and Columbus, Ohio. That lightning strike beat the old record of 440.6 (±5 miles) that was set in October of 2016 in Brazil.

“These are extraordinary records from single lightning flash events. Environmental extremes are living measurements of the power of nature, as well as scientific progress in being able to make such assessments. It is likely that even greater extremes still exist, and that we will be able to observe them as lightning detection technology improves.” Professor Randall Cerveny, rapporteur of Weather and Climate Extremes for WMO

One of the primary tools used to verify these records is the Geostationary Lightning Mapper, which was designed and built in Huntsville.

Both of these world records occurred in regions of the world (The Southern U.S. and the La Plata basin in South America) where Mesoscale Convective System thunderstorms are common. Mesoscale Convective Systems produce large clusters of thunderstorms that are the perfect environment for megaflashes to occur.

A Deadly Phenomena

Alabama ranked 3rd in lightning fatalities from 2011-2020, only behind Florida and Texas. While these world records are impressive, they’re also a reminder of the power lightning can have. Remember if you hear thunder, you need to head indoors to seek shelter from lightning.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

