It is a clear and cool to chilly morning across Central Alabama with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. You might want a jacket.

More fantastic weather is on tap for today across the Birmingham area. There is a large ridge of high pressure sitting across the Southeast U.S. This will keep us sunny and warm today with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.





Tonight, we will be clear and cool with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Tuesday through Thursday will have more delightful weather with plenty of sunshine each day as the ridge of high pressure sits over the Deep South. Daily high temperatures will be in the lower 80s and lows will be in the 50s.





A cold front will move across Alabama on Friday, but we will not have any rain. It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s.

Weekend Outlook: Another ridge of high pressure will build in over Alabama behind the front. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday. It will be much cooler with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Lows will be in the 40s each night. Another nice weekend!!

Tracking the Tropics: Invest 91L is located east of the Caribbean. It is a tropical wave that will move into the Caribbean by mid-week and conditions are favorable for it to develop into a tropical depression. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

There is a large area of low pressure along a tropical wave south of the Cabo Verde Islands. The system is moving to the west and conditions are favorable for some development. A tropical depression could develop by that time. The system will turn to the northwest or north and stay out at sea by the end of the week. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.