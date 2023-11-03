This evening will be clear and cool with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s for the high school football games.

Tonight, it will be clear and not as cold. We will be above freezing for most of Central Alabama. A few areas north and east could get down to freezing. Lows will range from the upper 30s to the lower 40s.

Weekend Outlook: The ridge of high pressure will sit over the Southeast U.S. this weekend. We will have plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with warmer air as southeast winds return. High temperatures will be in the middle 70s each day. This is perfect for anything outdoors.

Football Forecasts: Jacksonville State is headed to Columbia, SC to take on the University of South Carolina at 11 AM. It will be sunny with kickoff temps. in the 60s. UAB’s Homecoming is on Saturday as they take on Florida Atlantic at 2:00 PM. It will be sunny with temps. in the 70s at kickoff. Auburn is traveling to Nashville to take on Vandy. It will be mostly sunny and in the 70s at the 2:30 PM kickoff. Lastly, Alabama takes on LSU in Tuscaloosa at 6:45 PM on CBS 42. It will be clear with kickoff temps. in the 60s.

Next Week’s Outlook: An area of high pressure sits over Northern Florida and keeps any weather systems away from Alabama. Monday through Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, mild and dry with highs in the middle to upper 70s. We could finally see a few showers later on Thursday and into Friday as a cold front moves into Alabama with high temperatures in the lower 70s. Then it will turn cooler with sunshine and highs in the 60s next weekend.