An area of high pressure will sit off the U.S. East Coast and a trough of low pressure will be over the Northern Plains States. Alabama will be between these two systems, and a low-level jet stream will move over us. This will cause us to become windy. Winds will gust to 35+ mph at times, especially over NW Alabama. There is a Wind Advisory in effect until 6 PM for that area. These winds could cause some trees to fall and knock down power lines.

Otherwise, we will be partly to mostly cloudy and warmer with possible record highs in the lower 80s. The record high for Birmingham is 81° (2018, 1897).

Tonight, we will stay mostly cloudy, but it will not be as windy. Low temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy, not as breezy and very unseasonably warm for February as the high pressure holds strong along the East Coast. A cold front will move toward Alabama from the northwest later in the day. We could see a few showers late, but most of you will be dry. Expect record highs in the lower 80s. The record high for Birmingham is 83° (1996). This is also the record warmest day ever in February for Birmingham.

The cold front will move through Friday night with scattered showers. It will turn cooler with lows in the 50s.

The cold front will stall along the coast on Friday. It will bring us plenty of clouds and scattered showers cooler highs in the mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The cold front will slowly retreat back north as a warm front on Saturday. We will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers. High temperatures warm back up into the mid 70s. The front will continue to move north into Tennessee on Sunday. We will be warm with mor spotty showers. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.