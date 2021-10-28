Windy, rainy and cooler weather today through Friday

The cold front will move through this morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. It will become windy. Winds will be sustained around 15-25 mph and gusting to 40 mph at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1 PM. Make sure to secure any Halloween decorations. Expect some trees and powerlines to come down with power outages. Temperatures will start out in the 60s.







An area of low pressure will strengthen and move along the Alabama/Tennessee state line today and tonight behind the cold front. Before it gets here, we will have some peaks of sunshine midday into the early afternoon. Then clouds and another round of showers will move into central Alabama later this afternoon and evening. As the low strengthens, it will cause it to remain windy today with 15-25 mph wind speeds and higher gusts. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s.







Tonight, it will stay breezy with scattered showers as the low north of Alabama. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

The low will slowly move east of Alabama on Friday. Clouds and showers will wrap around the backside of the low across central Alabama all day. It will stay breezy with a WNW wind of 10-20 mph. The low will draw down some colder air and this will keep it a raw day with high temperatures only in the lower to mid 50s. Friday evening will be cloudy, breezy, and chilly with some scattered showers for the high school football games. Temperatures will be in the 50s. Friday night will be cloudy and chilly with scattered showers. Lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Halloween Weekend Forecast: The clouds will stick around on Saturday, and this will make it mostly cloudy. It will stay breezy and cool with high temperatures in the upper 50s. Saturday night will become mostly clear and chilly with lows in the 40s. An area of high pressure will build over the state on Halloween Sunday. This will gradually make it sunny, and we will be a little warmer. High temperatures climb into the upper 60s. It will be clear and chilly for Trick-or-Treaters on Sunday evening with temperatures falling from the 60s into the 50s between 5-8 PM.





Tracking the Tropics: A non-tropical area of low pressure is located south of Halifax, Nova Scotia. It is producing strong winds and heavy rain from the NE U.S. into Canada. The low is forecast to turn SE into slightly warmer water in a few days. It could acquire some subtropical characteristics over the weekend as it moves over the central Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a medium chance to develop.

