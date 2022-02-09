The short answer is yes, it will probably snow SOMEWHERE….But the more honest answer is, most of probably won’t see much.



SET UP: After such a warm week, we will have a potent cold front move across Alabama this weekend. The biggest impact this front will have is the BIG drop in temperatures. There will be some additional clouds but just in association with the front. It will be a mostly sunny, with a brief band of clouds.



Along that front, we could have few flurries. This be a largely unimpactful event. No other winter weather implications are expected. No accumulations. No ice. This will just be cold air racing in, where a few lucky spots may see some flurries.

Sometime between 9pm- midnight looks like the best chance. Again, this will be very late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Our latest GFS model, which is a broad bush look at this time, indicates the area between Birmingham, northeast to Gadsden and Anniston will be an area to watch around 10pm Saturday night.

Into Next Week: The cold air will be a true snap. The invasion of arctic air arrives Saturday night, sticks around Sunday and moves on by Monday. Morning lows stay Cold Sunday and Monday mornings. By Monday afternoon, the temperatures start their climb and we’ll be back in the mid 60s by Wednesday.