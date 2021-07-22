Wildfire Smoke Moving in, More Pop Up Storms Tomorrow. Feeling Like 100° Saturday/Sunday | Central AL Forecast

FLASH FLOOD WARNING until 7:45 pm for downtown Birmingham & parts of Jefferson County. TURN AROUND, DON’T DROWN. Avoid driving if possible.

⚠️Flash Flood Warning for east-central Jefferson County and this includes #Birmingham. 2-2.5” of rain has fallen. An additional 1-2” is possible. Flash flooding is already happening & will continue. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADS! #alwx @CBS_42 pic.twitter.com/eo6uTTELyH — Dave Nussbaum (@Dave_Nussbaum) July 22, 2021

Overnight tonight, we will be partly cloudy with patchy fog and a stray shower. Very muggy conditions persist. Lows will be in the low to mid 70s.

On Friday, a backdoor cold front will move in from the northeast. This will help set off more scattered showers and thunderstorms with some downpours. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.





2021 Rainfall So Far: Does it seem like we’ve had a lot of rain so far in 2021? Especially in the last 2 months? The answer is YES. We’ve had over 42″ of rain so far this year in Birmingham. Normally, we should only have just over 34″. This puts us in a surplus of over 8″ In July, we’ve had over 6″ of rain and the normal amount for this month is 3.74″. That means we’ve almost doubled what we normally see, and we still have 9 days left in the month to get more rain. No wonder all of our yards are so green…and LONG!

Weekend Outlook: Finally, it looks like we will see fewer showers and thunderstorms this weekend! High pressure aloft will sit over the northern Gulf of Mexico. Alabama will be on the northern side of the high pressure, so this will still allow us to see a thunderstorm or two. Therefore, Saturday will be partly cloudy, hot, and humid with a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Some downpours will be possible. High temperatures will be around 90°, and the heat index around 100°. Sunday will be partly cloudy, hot and still humid with only a slight chance for a pop-up thunderstorm. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index 100°+.

Tracking The Tropics: A dissipating front will move off the SE U.S. late this weekend. Conditions are forecast to be somewhat favorable for slow development of a low off the coasts of SC/GA/FL this weekend. This will meander off the coast for a few days. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop over the next five days.

That’s all for now! Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!