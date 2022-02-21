Making sure you’re prepared for severe weather is important, and having just a few supplies and a plan of action will make you safer when the weather gets rough. Here’s what you need to do before severe weather strikes.
Make a plan
Whether you’re at home, at work, or somewhere else; if there’s severe weather in the forecast, you need a plan. Knowing where you and your family will go if you’re placed under a Severe Thunderstorm or Tornado warning is important, and knowing before the storms move in means there won’t be any chaos or panic when storms do arrive. Picking the best place to take shelter is important. The best place to ride out the storms is a FEMA approved shelter or basement. An interior room in a site-built structure away from doors and windows is also a good place to ride out a storm if a FEMA shelter or basement aren’t available. Mobile homes, manufactured homes, and vehicles are not safe places to be during tornado warnings.
Have an emergency kit
In addition to having a plan, having a basic severe weather kit is a fantastic thing you can do to prepare for severe weather. These are supplies that are a good idea to have on hand in your safe place whenever you need to enact your safety plan.
- Backpack or storage tub to hold your supplies
- Helmets
- Tennis Shoes or Sneakers
- Bottled Water
- Non-Perishable food
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- First Aid Supplies
- Bandages
- Ointment
- Disinfectant wipes
- Prescription medication for at least 3 days and prescription information
- Phone Chargers and Battery Banks
- Toilet paper and bags with ties for personal sanitation
- Paper and pen or pencil (to take notes, play games, etc)
- Blankets
- Personal hygiene items
- Whistle, Air Horn, or another noisemaker to signal for help
- Important documents in a ziptop bag (identification, insurance information, banking information, wills, etc)
- Battery powered radio and a NOAA Weather radio
- Formula and diapers (if there is an infant in the house)
- Extra pet food (if there are pets in the house)
- Plastic sheeting and duct tape to shelter-in-place
- A change of clothes for each person in your home
- Rain gear
- Cash
- Paper towels
Be sure to keep up to date with the latest forecast changes on CBS 42, CBS 42.com, and the CBS 42 News App. You can download the CBS 42 News App for iOS or Android.
Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team:
Follow Us on Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Michael Haynes and Meteorologist Alex Puckett