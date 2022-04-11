It is a partly to mostly cloudy morning across Central Alabama. A few showers and storms will move in from Mississippi later this morning. Temperatures are in the 40s and 50s.

A wave/disturbance will move across Central Alabama today. It will set off scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder. We will be warm and breezy with highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance for a shower. Lows will be in the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with spotty showers later in the day. It will be warmer, breezy, and more humid. Highs will be in the lower 80s.





We need to be Weather Aware on Wednesday! Yes, this would be the 4th week in a row we’ve had a severe weather threat on a Wednesday. We will be partly cloudy, warm, breezy and more humid with highs in the lower 80s. A strong cold front will move in from the west and it will tap into this warm air. This will bring us a line of strong to severe thunderstorms starting in the late afternoon across Western Alabama. The line will get into the Birmingham area late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. It will move into Georgia by sunrise on Thursday.





SPC has placed most of Central Alabama in a Level 2/5 Slight Risk. The main threat will be strong winds, but we could also see hail and possibly a tornado or two. Since the storms are forecast to arrive after sunset, the more unstable air will be over South Alabama, and that is where the best chance for severe weather will be located. This severe threat is why we have issued a Weather Aware. Make sure you check back for updates!





The line of storms will be in Georgia for the Thursday AM commute as the front stalls along the coast. We will be left with morning clouds and then sunshine returns in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s.

Good Friday will partly cloudy, breezy, and slightly cooler with a few showers possible later in the day. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Easter Weekend Outlook: The old cold front will retreat north as a warm front late on Friday into Holy Saturday. This will bring us scattered showers and a few storms. High temperatures will be in the mid 70s. Unfortunately, it looks like we will have some lingering scattered showers and storms on Easter Sunday. Sunrise services could see a few showers, but the chance for rain and storms will increase during the day. It will be mild with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Easter Egg hunts might need to be indoors this year. Check back for updates all week.