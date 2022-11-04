It is a clear and cool morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s.

Friday will be a gorgeous day with plenty of sunshine, a breeze and warm high temperatures in the upper 70s. Winds will be around 5-15 mph with higher gusts.

Friday evening looks good for the high school football playoff games. Kickoff temperatures will be around 70 and they will fall into the 60s by the end of the game.

Tonight, it will be mostly cloudy and not as cool. Lows will range from the upper 50s to lower 60s.

Weekend Outlook: A cold front will move into the Southeast U.S. from the west this weekend. It will tap into some tropical moisture from Lisa in the southern Bay of Campeche. This front will move into Alabama on Saturday and that will spread scattered showers across the Birmingham area by the afternoon. Otherwise, the rest of the area will be mostly cloudy, breezy and mild with highs in the lower to mid 70s before it rains. Expect a few showers on Saturday night with lows in the 60s.

The front will weaken and move NW on Sunday. This will keep us mostly cloudy with a few stray showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s to 80°. The record high is 82° set in 1938.

Football Forecast: UAB is at home taking on UTSA this Saturday, and fans should prepare for some waves of rain throughout the game. Temperatures will be in the 70s through the first half, dipping into the 60s by the end of the game. Alabama and Auburn are on the road taking on LSU and Mississippi State. Rain and storms are likely in both Starkville and Baton Rouge in the morning, but rain chances will gradually taper off throughout the games in both Mississippi and Louisiana.

Next Week Outlook: We will start the new work week with the old cold front retreating to the NW. We will be dry on Monday with a partly cloudy sky and near record highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday will be sunny and dry with near record highs in the lower 80s. The record high on Monday is 82° (2005) and Tuesday 84° (2005). A weak front/trough is forecast to move through on Wednesday, and this will be dry. It will cool us down to the lower 70s. There will be an area of low pressure off the SE U.S. Coast on Thursday and Friday. Models now show this low moving staying offshore of Florida. Alabama could see some clouds and a few showers from it late in the week. It will be cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: Lisa is now in the southern Bay of Campeche as a tropical depression. It is forecast to meander over the water through the weekend. Wind shear is strong, but there is a chance Lisa could briefly become a tropical storm again before dissipating. This is not a threat to the U.S.

A non-tropical low pressure is located several hundred miles ENE of Bermuda. It is disorganized and conditions are only somewhat favorable for development as it moves west by this weekend. It is forecast to become absorbed by a larger system development SW of it next week.

A non-tropical low pressure is expected to develop over the NE Caribbean/SW Atlantic this weekend. It will be disorganized, but some slow subtropical or tropical development is possible early next week. Forecast models have it moving NW toward the SE U.S. Coast later next week but differ on intensity. This will be something to watch later next week. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop over the next 5 days.