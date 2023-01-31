It is a foggy morning across Central Alabama. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 10 AM for eastern and southern Alabama. Otherwise, we are cloudy with temperatures in the 50s.

A wet weather pattern continues Today through Friday morning. We will have southwest flow aloft, and that will bring in a series of upper-level waves/disturbances each day. They will bring us showers, but the heaviest rains will occur on Thursday.

Today will be mostly cloudy and cooler with spotty showers as a weak front sits across northern Alabama. The best chance for rain will be across northern Alabama. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s.

Tonight, we will have scattered showers and patchy dense fog as the front moves toward the coast. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and drier with the best chance for rain still across northern Alabama, mainly in the morning with the next wave/disturbance moving in from the west. High temperatures will stay in the 50s.

A stronger wave/disturbance will move through on Thursday, and it will bring us a cold front with an area of low pressure over South Alabama. We will have heavy rain and a few thunderstorms with this system.

We could pick up 1-2″+ of rain. When you combine that amount with the already saturated grounds, we could have possible flooding concerns Thursday night into Friday. It will be cool with highs in the 50s, so no severe weather is expected.

The cold front will move through on Friday morning with the rain coming to an end. Then we will become mostly sunny, dry and breezy in the afternoon with colder high temperatures in the upper 40s. Friday night will be mostly clear and cold with lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.

Weekend Outlook: We will FINALLY be able to dry out this weekend. Saturday will be mostly sunny and cool with highs in the 50s. Sunday will also be dry, but we will have more clouds over Central Alabama. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 50s.