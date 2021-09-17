Wet weather continues today and all weekend across central Alabama

It is a cloudy, and muggy morning with some scattered showers across central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 60s and 70s.

We will have more rain and thunderstorms today thanks to the stalled remnants of Nicholas over Louisiana sending plenty of deep tropical moisture over us, and an upper level low over northern Texas. The upper-level low will move to the east and this will help set off more rain and thunderstorms across central Alabama. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, so watch out for minor flooding issues. We could pick up around 1-2″ of rain in spots today. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s to around 80°.







Tonight, will be cloudy and muggy with more scattered showers. Some downpours are possible. Lows will be in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Weekend Outlook: The upper-level low will slowly move over central Alabama this weekend. Combine that with the high levels of humidity across the state, and we have the recipe for more rain and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday. While it will not be raining the whole time, most of your outdoor activities/sports will get wet. Some of the rain could be heavy at times, so watch out for minor flooding issues again. We could pick up an additional 1-2″+ this weekend. The rain will keep high temperatures to only around 80° each day.





Next Week Outlook: The wet weather pattern continues Monday and Tuesday with more rain and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the lower 80s. A cold front will move toward us on Wednesday, and this will set off scattered thunderstorms. The front will move through by Thursday morning, and it will finally clear out the rain. We will become mostly sunny, less humid and cooler. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s. Lows on Thursday night will be in the upper 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny, less humid, and mild with highs in the upper 70s.

Tracking the Tropics: An area of low pressure (Invest 95L) is located over 1000 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands, and it is disorganized. Conditions are favorable for development as it gets better organized in the next few days. A tropical depression could form over the weekend as it moves west to WNW across the eastern Atlantic Ocean. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

There is a large area of low pressure (Invest 96L) a hundred miles SE of the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Conditions are favorable for some development of this system, and a tropical depression could form in the next day or two as the system moves NNW to north across the western Atlantic just off the U.S. East Coast. Regardless of development, this system could bring high surf to the U.S. East Coast later this week. NHC is giving this system a high chance to develop.

Lastly, a tropical wave is located SE of the Cabo Verde Islands. Conditions are to be only somewhat favorable some development, if any, as it moves to the WNW over the far eastern Atlantic. NHC is giving this system a low chance to develop.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

Be sure to follow the CBS 42 Storm Team on:

Facebook: Chief Meteorologist Ashley Gann, Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum, Meteorologist Griffin Hardy and Meteorologist Michael Haynes

Twitter: @Gannweather, @Dave_Nussbaum, @GriffinHardyWX, @MichaelHaynes for more Birmingham weather updates anytime!