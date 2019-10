A very complicated setup for our weather Friday and for the weekend ahead. At the surface, a low-pressure area will develop along the Gulf Coast and a warm front will lift from south to north through the area. Also, a strengthening upper-level low will move this way from the Midwest. All of these factors will lead to good rain chances on Friday, especially in our western counties. Rain continues Friday night and into Saturday as the warm front moves through then a cold front follows. It’s too early to talk about severe weather chances, but stay tuned.

Saturday rain chances will be much more scattered. So when I say "haves and have nots", there will be many spots that get rain, and many that don't.

MAGIC CITY CLASSIC: I would prepare for rain. Grab the ponchos and rain boots. Rain will be hit and miss during the afternoon. This doesn't mean rain will persist the entire game, but on again, off again rain is likely.

TUSCALOOSA: With the cold front speeding up a bit, this may place a bit more rain in Tuscaloosa during the game. Even if there isn't rain at the start of the game, there will be rain towards the middle and end.

We will continue monitoring the latest model updates and keep our fingers crossed for some changes, but at this point, I would go ahead prepare for rain Saturday, and hope for the best.