It is mostly clear and mild morning across Central Alabama. Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s.

Today: We will have some beautiful weather as an area of high pressure sits east of Alabama. This will block any weather systems from moving across the Southeast U.S., so we will be sunny and pleasant. It will become warmer as southerly winds return to the state. High temperatures will climb into the lower to mid 80s.





Tonight: Expect a clear and cool to mild night with lows ranging from 55° to 60°.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will be parked along the East Coast on Saturday. This will continue to bring us warmer southerly winds with high temperatures in the mid 80s. Sunday will become mostly sunny to partly cloudy as more moisture moves over Alabama aloft. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

This will be perfect weather for the Talladega Races, the Stallions game on Saturday evening and the Barons games all weekend! It will be warm and dry. Don’t forget your sunscreen and stay hydrated!





Next Week Outlook: A cold front will move into Alabama late on Monday. We will be partly cloudy and warm with a chance for a late-day shower or storm. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. The cold front will move through Monday night into Tuesday morning with scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. Severe weather is not expected, but a few storms could have gusty winds. It will be cooler with highs in the mid 70s. An area of high pressure will build across the Southeast U.S. Wednesday through Friday. We will be sunny, dry, and warming up with highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday, upper 70s on Thursday and lower 80s by Friday.