Tonight, it will become mostly clear and stay muggy. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s.

Weekend Outlook: An area of high pressure will build toward Alabama from the west this weekend. On Saturday, we will be partly cloudy with only a slight chance for a pop-up storm over western Alabama. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. This means there will be great weather for Hydrofest up on Lake Guntersville Saturday, but watch out for some late-day storms on Sunday.

Sunday will be hot and humid with a little better chance for scattered storms as a cold front moves toward Alabama from the northwest. High temperatures will remain in the lower 90s. There could be a few showers for the Stallions Playoff game vs. New Orleans at 6 PM in Protective Stadium.

Next Week’s Outlook: A trough of low pressure will send a cold front across Alabama on Monday. This will set off scattered showers and storms. A few could possibly be strong to severe. Highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s. We will dry out Tuesday with high pressure building into Alabama from the west. It will be partly cloudy with just a slight chance for a stray shower. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s. Wednesday will stay dry, mostly sunny and hot with highs in the lower 90s. The high pressure will still keep us hot and dry on Thursday with highs in the middle 90s. The high pressure will move back to the west on Friday, and that will allow for a few showers and storms to return from the northwest. High temperatures will be in the middle 90s.