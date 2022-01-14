Weekend weather system will bring central Alabama some accumulating snow on Sunday

Clouds will be on the increase throughout the day ahead of another cold front. We will be dry and a little cooler today in the wake of the weak cold front that came through last night. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid 50s.





Tonight, will be mostly cloudy and cold with a few showers developing over western Alabama toward daybreak. Lows will be in the upper 30s to lower 40s.





Weekend Outlook: We are getting ready for some active weather this weekend that includes some wintry precipitation on Sunday. It starts with a cold front and area of low pressure moving across south-central Alabama on Saturday. Expect scattered showers starting in the afternoon and continuing into the night. Some downpours are possible. It will be cool with high temperatures in the mid 50s.





The rain will continue into Saturday night as the low tracks across Alabama. The forecast will all depend on the exact track of the low. This will play a role as to whether we see just rain, a wintry mix or changeover to all snow. A more southerly track would lead to a changeover to all snow starting on Sunday morning. A track over Birmingham or north would lead to mostly rain. There is still some uncertainty in the forecast models. They are starting to agree that a low will move across south-central Alabama now. On this track, plan for some rain to change over or mix with snow Sunday morning across central and northern Alabama, but still rain south of I-20 in Birmingham with Sunday morning temperatures in the 40s.





The surface low will be east of Alabama on Sunday, but the upper-level low will move across the northern part of Alabama. This upper-level low will bring down the cold air and this is when we could see the rain changeover to all snow by Noon on Sunday along and north of Highway 80.





It is possible we could see some minor snow accumulations of a dusting to around 1″ in Birmingham from I-20 northward to Cullman on grassy and elevated surfaces. From Cullman northward and the higher elevations across eastern Alabama there could be 1-3″ of snow possible.

The snow would come to an end during Sunday evening with temperatures falling into the 30s during the afternoon, and down into the 20s on Sunday night. Please check back since we could still see some changes to the forecast over the next 24 hours.

Next Week Outlook: High pressure will build in on Monday and Tuesday. There could be some icy spots on the roads Monday morning. Then we will be sunny and cold on MLK Day, Monday with high temperatures in the mid 40s. Tuesday will stay sunny with highs in the 50s. A cold front will move across Alabama on Wednesday with scattered showers and highs near 60°. We will dry out on Thursday and turn colder with highs in the 40s. Friday will be sunny and cold with high pressure building over Alabama. High temperatures will stay in the 40s.

