Weekend starts warm and dry, but will end with rain as cold front moves across central Alabama

It is a partly cloudy and mild morning across much of central Alabama with patchy dense fog. A dense fog advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for all of central Alabama. Visibility could be less than a quarter of a mile at times. Temperatures are in the 60s.

An area of high pressure will build north over Alabama today. This will bring in some drier air and keep the rain away. It will be a partly cloudy, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.

On Friday night, there will be a few clouds with more patchy fog. Lows will be in the lower to mid 60s.

Weekend Outlook: The area of high pressure will stay across Alabama on Saturday. We will stay partly cloudy, warm and a little humid. A stray shower can’t be ruled out. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s.

The ridge will weaken just enough on Sunday as an upper-level wave/disturbance moves toward Alabama along with a cold front. This will allow for a scattered showers and thunderstorms to move into central Alabama during the afternoon and evening. Otherwise, we will be mostly cloudy, warm, and humid with high temperatures in the lower 80s. The rain could have an impact on the YellaWood 500 race at Talladega. There will be more scattered showers and thunderstorms Sunday night into Monday as the cold front moves closer to central Alabama.





Talladega Race Weekend: Saturday will be a great day for the Truck race and Infinity race. It will be partly cloudy, warm and humid with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Unfortunately, it looks like we could see rain move in on Sunday. We could start the race dry, but scattered showers and thunderstorms will move into Talladega during the race – especially toward the end. This could cause some delays. Hopefully, the rain stays away until the end, but this is something to watch the next few days. Sunday high temperatures will be in the lower 80s.





Next Week Outlook: The cold front will stall over us on Monday and an upper-level low will move over the Deep South from the north. This will bring us scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms all day. High temperatures will only be in the upper 70s. The front will weaken over the area, but the upper-level low will stay over us Tuesday through Thursday. We will have scattered showers and thunderstorms each day. High temperatures will only be in the mid to upper 70s. We finally start to dry out on Friday with a high temperature back around 80°.

Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Sam is still a powerful and impressive Category 4 hurricane. It will likely peak in intensity today as it sits in an area of low wind shear. It will remain a major hurricane through Saturday. It will move NW today through Thursday, and then turn north by Friday. The forecast track will take it just to the east of Bermuda on Saturday as a major hurricane. Then it will start to weaken by Sunday as it moves over cooler water. This is not a threat to the U.S., but large swells are expected along the East Coast.

Tropical Storm Victor is over the far eastern tropical Atlantic. It will move WNW then turn NW and stay out in the middle of the Atlantic (aka Fish Storm) and remain a tropical storm. It will weaken early next week as it moves over cooler water. This is not a threat to the U.S.

Elsewhere…the rest of the tropics are quiet.

