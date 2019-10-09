Where to find the best fall colors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Fall has arrived, well….fall has technically been here, but finally the weather feels more like fall.

Although there has been little evidence of change to our foliage, the trees are starting to change colors, you may just have to travel to find it over the next few weeks.



This week, the highest elevations and northernmost states are seeing those changes. Next week, the Great Lakes states and along the spine of the Rockies will be the big winners. As we round our October, head over to the Appalachian mountains to see the beauty of Fall. For early November, just up the road, the Tennessee Valley and the rolling foothills will experience the changing colors. Last but not least, Alabama will be waiting its turn until mid-November.



Due to an extended warm spell, we are likely going to see a lot more leaves falling to the ground than changing colors. The heat has forced many trees into their dormancy. That essentially means they are sleeping until spring. Now that the weather is changing, if any trees down in Alabama held on to its green, then their may be a chance it will turn pretty colors of red and orange before the leaves fall off completely.