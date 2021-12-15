Weather Wednesday | What kind of winter weather will Alabama experience this year?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — December 2021 will feature more unseasonably warm days as we near the end of the year.

The warmest day so far this month we reach 76° but we have reached temperatures higher than 76 in December, only five times in the past: 2007, 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Dec. 7, 1951 still holds the record for warmest day ever in December, topping out at 80°.

From unseasonably warm to snow, Alabama is also no stranger to pop-up snow events in December. In 2017, a band of snow fell from west to east across central Alabama. This snowstorm dumped nearly a foot of snow in some spots. There was a wide range of totals from 11 inches to a light dusting across Alabama. There was more measured snow that day in Mobile than in Huntsville.

There will not be any snow this year and it looks like we’ll be entering into a calming pattern as we near Christmas.

The temperature outlook through the start of the year stays above normal with an apparent dome of warm air setting up over Texas through Christmas.

As we get close to ringing in the new year, there is very little change to the forecast The deep south will stay above normal