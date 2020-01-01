WEATHER WEDNESDAY: Uses for recycled Christmas trees

The holidays are over and 2020 is here! What better way to start the new year than being a little green?

Between 25 to 30 million real Christmas trees are sold in the United State each year. Chopping down Christmas trees may not be the most environmentally friendly thing to do. But, to make things a little better, we can take advantage of the fact that they are biodegradable.

Recycled Christmas trees can be converted into mulch to control runoff and erosion or on hiking trails. They can be used as fish feeders in private ponds. You can put them up in a garden as a bird feeder or sanctuary. You have to make sure all the tinsel and decorations are removed.

Shelby County has released the list of areas available for Christmas tree recycling. All drop off areas will be located in parking lots and designated with orange traffic cones and signs.

The drop off areas will be monitored daily. Here are the locations:

Heardmont Park on Cahaba Valley Road/AL-119

Chelsea City Hall on CR-47 in Chelsea

Ray Building on AL-70 in Columbiana

Propst Promenade Alabaster, located at the end of AmStar Theatre parking lot

Pelham City Park on US-231 in Pelham

If you are closer to Birmingham or Mountain Brook, you can drop your tree off at the Birmingham Zoo. You can drop them off through January 10 during normal business hours on Zoo grounds. The zoo has a designated tree drop area that is accessible through the construction entrance on Cahaba Road.

