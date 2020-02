With rainfall anomalies anywhere from 200 to 300% above normal over the past 30 days, Noccalula Falls have turned into a cascade! Storm Team Meteorologist Griffin Hardy heads up to Gadsden to check out the popular landmark in Northeast Alabama for this week’s Weather Wednesday!

