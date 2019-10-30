Last minute DIY weather-themed Halloween costumes

You are my SUNSHINE: Does it get any cuter than that? This is a simple do-it-yourself no sew option for a little one. Here’s what you need:

Yellow onesie

Yellow Felt

Headband

Stuffing (Polyfill)

Glue gun

Scissors

Instructions: For a complete step-by-step guide to make the sunshine costume, visit: https://www.primary.com/diy/all/sunshine

Source: YouTube (https://bit.ly/32WFDsE)

RAINBOW: This one is no sewing required! This video does a great job of walking you through this one:

DIY Rainbow Costume

Here’s what you need:

Cardboard

White/tan fabric or canvas

Spray adhesive or a glue gun

Craft paint + brushes

White felt

Ribbon for the ties

(Optional) Glitter

Instructions: Cut cardboard into rainbow shape (one for front and one for back). Attach strings and then cover with fabric and felt. Attach strings around waist, as well. You can use a hot glue gun. Next, the fun part! Start painting! Don’t forget the order of the rainbow: red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo, violet. You then can add cloud shapes to the bottom made out of the remaining felt.



Source: Instagram

If you’re loving the rainbow theme, here’s another RAINBOW option. This skirt can easily be made (no sewing required, except for stitching together the elastic band) just check out this video:



The cloud is easy enough: Get polyfill from a crafts store and an umbrella. For the rain, you could use tinsel or sparkly pipe cleaners.

RAIN CLOUD: Watch the video above to make the rain skirt! For the cloud, use fabric (maybe from an old t-shirt) and form polyfill into round balls then attach with a glue gun. Add a fun blue wig and rainbow necklace if you can for an added touch.



Source: POPSUGAR (https://bit.ly/2Jmclfp)

LIGHTNING STRIKE: This one is the PERFECT pairs costume. Cut holes in a t-shirt and rub some charcoal over it to get a burnt look. You can get charcoal from a crafts store. Tease your hair real big and tear apart an old umbrella and you’re all set! For the lightning bolt, that can easily be done with a piece of yellow cardboard and a string to tie around your neck. Wear all black.

Source: Sweet Treats By Sarah ( http://sarahsaving.blogspot.com/2017/10/simple-diy-tornado-costume.html )

TORNADO: Another no-sew option for you. The main structure of the tornado…A TOMATO CAGE! Grab a pool noodle, felt, tulle, and you’re in business. Instructions: https://bit.ly/365Gb1k

PILE OF LEAVES: Alright…if the tornado seemed a little too involved, how about a pile of leaves? You’ve got this one! Grab a red sweatshirt and sweatpants, a bunch of leaves from a crafts store, and a headband. Then whip out the glue gun and get crafting! Even for people who aren’t “crafty” this one is a piece of cake.

Source: Baubles to Bubbles (https://bit.ly/32IJSYQ)

MORTON SALT: For this one, you might have just about everything you need in your closet…and your pantry! The iconic Morton Salt Girl makes a clever and easy DIY costume. All you need: A yellow dress, an umbrella, Morton salt, yellow shoes and a blonde wig (if possible!).



Source: Costume Wall



